Rep. Jim Himes said Wednesday a subpoena will be issued for former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of Congress about his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election — and whether anyone on President Trump’s team conspired in that effort.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough asked why they hadn’t subpoenaed the special counsel yet.

“I want to know why Robert Mueller thinks he’s above coming to Capitol Hill and testifying for Americans? It’s outrageous! I want to know something else, Jim. Why don’t you subpoena him? This is absolutely ridiculous,” Mr. Scarborough said.

“Two things to say: Number one, it’s going to happen. He will get subpoenaed. Look, we have a profound interest inside the intelligence committee in hearing about something we have not heard about nearly enough,” the Connecticut Democrat said.

“The other thing which you’re talking about so animatedly is getting Bob Mueller, for all of the reasons you state, getting Bob Mueller simply to say what he said in the report, which by the way he said he would do. He said my testimony is in that report,” Mr. Himes said.

“But as you pointed out, not an awful lot of people got through the 500 pages. There is a virtue on that. You’re being pretty tough on Bob Mueller here. I do not blame him for not wanting to join the partisan fray. But you know this man. He’s a patriot. Will he do what he’s asked to do?” he said.

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff warned Mr. Mueller Tuesday that “time is running out” for him to testify and said he would be subpoenaed if he did not testify by August.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.