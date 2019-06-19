Whoopi Goldberg of “The View” tried her best to put on a happy face for her cohosts after a debate about President Trump culminated in a “b—” jab at Joy Behar.

Meghan McCain grew frustrated yet again on Wednesday over the comedian’s tendency to cast large gatherings of the president’s supporters as objectively racist. The two, who frequently come to rhetorical fisticuffs, prompted “oohs” from the crowd shortly after Ms. Behar’s questions about “black people” and “immigrants.”

“One of my producers this morning was saying, ‘Why do people love him so much?’ and I was like sometimes it’s not just that they love Trump so much —it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates,” Ms. McCain said in the wake of the president’s 2020 campaign kickoff at the Amway Center in Orlando.

“Who? Black people, you mean,” Ms. Behar sarcastically interjected, The Blaze reported. “And immigrants?”

“Do you know what, Joy? I come here every day open-minded, just trying to explain it,” Ms. McCain replied. “And it’s not a fun job for me. I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump is president, like a lot of people are. But I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem, OK?”

“I’m angry at every single thing [Mr. Trump] is doing,” Ms. Behar replied.

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day, I’m just trying to —” Ms. McCain said as the comedian made a mocking “awww” sound. “Don’t feel bad for me, b—. I’m paid to do this.”

The exchange was ultimately framed as “spirited” by Ms. Goldberg.

Ms. McCain ended with a pivot from her early remarks while telling Ms. Behar: “I enjoy fighting with you.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.