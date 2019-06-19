Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro on Wednesday said he agrees with the “sentiment” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s likening the situation at the United States’ southern border to concentration camps.
“Well look, I think the point she was trying to make is that this is serious, and this is the mistreatment of human beings,” Mr. Castro, a former Obama administration official, said on CNN’s “New Day.”
“Of course, I understand that there’s a significance to that term, but I agree with the sentiment behind what she said, which is that we can’t take this as normal — this is cruelty for these children,” he said.
Mr. Castro said experts have said children will be affected for their entire lifetimes.
“And so we can’t write it off, and I think we should focus on what she was trying to say, which is that we need to end this and end it now,” he said.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram video earlier in the week that the U.S. is running “concentration camps on our southern border” — comments that earned her swift rebukes.
Sen. Bernard Sanders, another Democratic presidential contender, put some distance between himself and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s words on Tuesday.
“I didn’t use that terminology,” Mr. Sanders said on CNN. “I have a lot of respect for Alexandria — I think she’s doing a fantastic job.”
“What I will tell you is that we are locking up children in deplorable conditions,” he said. “I have not used that word.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.