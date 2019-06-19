The Secret Service arrested a man outside the White House Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bicycle rack along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. and prompted authorities to lock down the White House, cordon off adjacent Lafayette Park and close Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th streets, the Secret Service said.

Bicycle racks are positioned in front of the White House fence along Pennsylvania Avenue, after several high-profile instances in recent years of people climbing the fence.

