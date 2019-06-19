WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A Delaware man arrested outside a New Jersey elementary school with a loaded gun and additional ammunition has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and several weapons offenses.

Forty-six-year-old Thomas Wilkie of Bear appeared in court Wednesday in Elizabeth and was ordered held pending a medical evaluation.

Wilkie was arrested June 13 near the Tamaques school in Westfield after authorities in Delaware said a man was headed there and might be armed. Classes had concluded, but the school went on lockdown because children were participating in after-school activities.

Authorities said Wilkie had a 45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and two more loaded clips of ammunition as well as 130 additional rounds in the trunk of his SUV.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Wilkie has an attorney.

