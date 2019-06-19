PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison in Rhode Island for kidnapping and assaulting his 74-year-old mother.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement Wednesday that 50-year-old Kevin Viara, of Seekonk, Massachusetts was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to domestic assault of a person over 60, injury resulting.

Viara received a 20-year sentence with seven to serve and the remaninder suspended with probation.

Prosecutors say in September 2017, Viara visited his then 74-year-old mother’s East Providence home, and became angry and violent when she refused to draft a letter for him. Viara held her against her will for about eight hours, threatened to kill her and assaulted her with glass and a stick, causing several injuries, including a broken arm.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.