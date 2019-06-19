NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A man serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for his role in the 2001 stabbing deaths of two Dartmouth College professors has withdrawn his request for early release after the victims’ families objected.

The 16-year-old James Parker and 17-year-old Robert Tulloch, of Chelsea, Vermont, posed as students conducting a survey. Parker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to killing Suzanne Zantop and agreed to testify against Tulloch, who stabbed her husband, Half Zantop.

The Valley News reports that Parker’s attorney Cathy Green said that her client will remain in prison until his minimum release date in May 2024. He’s allowed to petition for a reduced sentence because he’s served two-thirds of the minimum time.

Tulloch’s serving a mandatory life sentence, which will be examined in December after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against mandatory life sentences for minors.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.