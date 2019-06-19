DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of a body of a man found in Joe’s Pond in the northern Vermont community of West Danville.
The Caledonian Record reports that a camp owner found the body floating in the water about 30 feet (9.1 meters) from shore on Wednesday.
A state police trooper on the scene said he could not comment on the discovery.
No other details have been released at this time.
