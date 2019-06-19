SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman who admitted to killing her three-month-old son has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.
Heaven Puleski was sentenced in court Tuesday, two months after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter under a plea deal.
The 39-year-old woman had admitted to killing her son, Rayen, last summer and discarding his body in a plastic bag in a hole behind her home in Schenectady.
The baby had been missing for weeks before the remains were found.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.