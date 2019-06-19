SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman who admitted to killing her three-month-old son has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Heaven Puleski was sentenced in court Tuesday, two months after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter under a plea deal.

The 39-year-old woman had admitted to killing her son, Rayen, last summer and discarding his body in a plastic bag in a hole behind her home in Schenectady.

The baby had been missing for weeks before the remains were found.

