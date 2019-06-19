ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man on a motorcycle died in a crash south of downtown Anchorage.
The man’s name and age were not immediately released.
Anchorage police responding to the crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday found the motorcyclist dead on Minnesota Parkway near west 15th Avenue.
Police said they were looking for a dark-colored sport utility vehicle believed to be involved.
