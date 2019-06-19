A Syrian refugee has been arrested and accused of planning an attack on a Pittsburgh church on behalf of the Islamic State.

According to a Justice Department statement Wednesday, Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, planned the assault on a Christian place of worship “to support the cause of ISIS and to inspire other ISIS supporters in the United States.”

The criminal complaint in the case, according to ABC News, says Mr. Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria, and let into America as a refugee in August 2016.

The Justice Department said the Muslim refugee gave “multiple instructional documents” to an undercover FBI agent whom he believed to be a fellow Islamic State backer about how to build improvised explosive devices.

“Alowemer also distributed propaganda materials, offered to provide potential targets in the Pittsburgh area, requested a weapon with a silencer, and recorded a video of himself pledging an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” the DOJ said in its statement.

