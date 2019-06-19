HERNDON, Va. (AP) - Police now say a northern Virginia drama teacher in jail on child-pornography charges recorded multiple students in states of undress at the school.

Initially Fairfax County Police said they had no evidence that Herndon High School students had been targeted by Raphael Schklowsky of Reston.

He was initially charged in April with secretly recording videos of his au pair. Last month, he was hit with more than 20 additional charges after police began reviewing roughly 3,500 videos stored on 32 different devices.

On Wednesday, police said at a press conference they’ve now identified roughly 10 individuals who were illegally recorded at the school. Dozens more may have been victimized but can’t be easily identified. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Schklowsky remains jailed. His lawyer, Ed Ungvarsky, declined comment.

