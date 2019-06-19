A comedian and HBO writer called a black opponent of reparations a “coon” for testifying before Congress to that effect Wednesday.

Coleman Hughes, a columnist for Quillette, told a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing, deliberately scheduled for a holiday celebrating the end of slavery, that reparations to the descendants of slaves would “divide the country further” and “insult many black Americans.”

That caused Rae Sanni, who writes for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” off into a torrent of racist abuse on Twitter.

“It’s okay, just for today, to call Coleman Hughes a coon,” she wrote. “He’s arguing against reparations on Juneteenth. He’s Cooneman Hughes til midnight Pacific Standard time.”

In subsequent tweets, she told one conservative who criticized her to “lick my c—t” and doubled down on the racial c-word, saying she would “prefer to hate coons without Ben Shapiro around.”

Twitter’s terms of service forbid, among other things, “non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes.” Ms. Sanni’s Twitter has a certified blue check.

