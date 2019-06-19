Sen. Richard Shelby said Wednesday that former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who left his post to serve as President Trump’s attorney general until November 2018, is considering another run for Alabama Senate in 2020.

“I talked to him before. If he got in the race he would be very formidable,” the Alabama Republican said, according to The Hill, “He hasn’t said to me yes or no, but he’s a good friend.”

Mr. Shelby also told The Washington Post that Mr. Sessions would “probably clear the field.”

The announcement comes as Alabama’s 2020 Senate race, normally considered a lock for Republicans, has led to squabbling among the Republican Party as to who’s going to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Mr. Jones was able to clinch a victory over Republican candidate Roy Moore in the December 2017 special election to fill the seat previously held by Mr. Sessions. Mr. Moore’s campaign suffered after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from decades prior, which he has denied.

Mr. Moore will announce on Thursday whether he will join the Senate race and seek a rematch against his 2017 rival.

However, he insisted in May that if he is the nominee, he “will beat Doug Jones.”

This drew quick protests from Republicans, with even Mr. Trump saying Mr. Moore “probably won’t” be able to win a rematch election.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” the president tweeted.

Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are two of the current high-profile Republican names to have already declared their candidacy.

