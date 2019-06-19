Outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is seriously considering a run for the governor of Arkansas, according to a new report released Wednesday.

Politico reported Tuesday that three people who have spoken to Mrs. Sanders in the last few days said she has gained a “renewed interest” in the potential run.

“She’s extremely serious,” said one of their sources.

Mrs. Sanders has reportedly been calling Republican donors and operatives in Arkansas.

However, her associates have countered that she’s checking in with friends before she returns to the state.

“It has been the nonstop political conversation since it hit, and will probably be so now going forward,” said Bill Vickery, an Arkansas political consultant. “That indicates what sort of big-time player she is in terms of the political landscape if indeed she follows through.”

The idea of Mrs. Sanders running for governor has allegedly been an idea mulled and joked about privately in the administration, but gained national attention after President Trump tweeted his support for the campaign.

Mr. Trump even said he has a feeling Mrs. Sanders is “going to be running for a certain gubernatorial position” before bringing her onstage in Orlando, Florida.

If she runs and wins, Mrs. Sanders will occupy the office her father, Mike Huckabee, held for ten years.

