The Senate Appropriations Committee approved $4.6 billion in emergency money Wednesday to help care for the illegal immigrant children and families surging at the border, giving President Trump all the money he wanted — but not exactly how he wanted it.

The panel approved the bill on a 30-1 vote, with both Republicans and Democrats saying what’s going on at the border is a crisis that needs immediate action.

“The situation is past the breaking point. We must act,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, the Republican chairman of the committee.

Wednesday’s vote is just the start of the process. The bill must clear the full Senate — though the committee vote suggests that’s likely — and then there must be action in the House, where Democrats have been less eager to tackle the border issue.

The bill gives Mr. Trump $2.9 billion in money for the federal Health Department, which was about to run out of money to care for the illegal immigrant children in its care.

It also pours money into Homeland Security to provide better care for children and families in its custody — but it does not give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement new money for detention beds, leaving a shortfall that Homeland Security officials say will mean leaving criminals out on the streets.

Democrats have been reluctant to approve more ICE bed money, fearing being seen supporting a law enforcement agency that some of them want to abolish.

Democrats also won language imposing a sanctuary policy on the Health Department, preventing it from sharing information with Homeland Security about illegal immigrants encountered during the search for sponsors to foster the children.

In most cases, the foster families are the children’s parents or other relatives, already in the U.S. illegally. Often they are living in households with other illegal immigrants, and sometimes those are targets for deportation at ICE. The bill gags health officials from reporting that to ICE.

The bill does not include any more for Mr. Trump’s border wall plans, and in fact includes restrictions to try to prevent the administration from shifting money — though one Democratic senator said the language didn’t seem ironclad.

Mr. Trump has been labeling the border situation a crisis since last year.

He originally used that argument to try to win more funding for his border wall, leaving Democrats to dispute the nature of the crisis.

More recently, Mr. Trump has focused on the horrific conditions the overcrowding has spawned at the border, and that has earned begrudging cooperation from Democrats.

“There is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border. No one in this room will dispute that,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee.

The scope of the crisis is revealed in the numbers.

In May alone, the Border Patrol nabbed nearly 133,000 illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the U.S. Officers at the southwestern land border crossings encountered more than 11,000 others who showed up and demanded entry without permission.

Those numbers, while the highest in more than a dozen years, are not records.

But what did set records was the number of people coming as part of a family — nearly 89,000, shattering previous highs.

Under U.S. policy migrants who arrive as part of a family are required to be processed and quickly released on the hope they’ll return for deportation hearings later.

Of families who arrived in 2017, 98 percent are still in the U.S. now, ICE says. That’s partly because of the massive backlog of cases, and partly because many fail to show up for hearings and ignore judges’ deportation orders. ICE doesn’t have the manpower — or, according to some officials, the willpower — to track down the families in communities.

Republicans say the next immigration bill Congress tackles must deal with those policies that entice families to make the journey.

Democrats counter that they want to see more money pumped into Central America, saying the solution lies not in tighter enforcement here but in nation-building in the chief sending countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

