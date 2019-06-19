At the request of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the city’s police chief issued a general order on Tuesday clarifying that police officers are expected to keep their body cameras activated when they’re engaging with citizens, in the wake of a fatal officer-involved shooting that has kept Mr. Buttigieg off the presidential campaign trail in recent days.

Mr. Buttigieg said in a statement that the step is intended to confirm that police encounters with civilians will be recorded.

“In the wake of Sunday’s shooting, we must acknowledge the hurt and honor the humanity of all involved in this loss of life,” he said.

“For years, our community has been working to strengthen trust between residents and officers through community engagement, technologies like body-worn cameras, transparency with police information, and other measures,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “This work must continue with more urgency than ever as we move forward together in the wake of the hurt caused by what took place on Sunday.”

Mr. Buttigieg, who has taken a hiatus from the campaign trail to deal with the aftermath of the shooting, is supposed to speak to new officers and their families on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony.

Eric Logan, who is black, died early Sunday after he was shot by Sgt. Ryan O’Neill in a parking lot.

According to WNDU, Logan’s family was upset that Mr. O’Neill’s body camera was not activated during the incident, reportedly because he didn’t use lights or sirens to avoid scaring off a possible suspect.

Mr. O’Neill reportedly told Logan to drop a knife the sergeant said he had, and ultimately fired two gunshots after being backed up nearly against his squad car. He was responding to a report of someone possibly trying to break into cars.

