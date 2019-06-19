Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he supports the death penalty in “limited circumstances” — a stance that distinguishes the former state attorney general from the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

“I think that there are both significant economic and racial disparities when it comes to the death penalty, but I wouldn’t take it off the table for the most extreme circumstances, like terrorism,” Mr. Bullock said in a newly-published interview that’s part of a New York Times project.

Mr. Bullock said that during his time as attorney general and governor of Montana, “never once” has the death penalty been imposed or carried out.

None of the other 20 presidential candidates who answered the question said they supported the death penalty. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden declined to participate in the project.

