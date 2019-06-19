By - Associated Press - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in the slayings of two men inside a north Omaha home.

The Omaha Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday night. Online court records don’t yet show the man’s been formally charged.

Police identified the victims as 50-year-old Tracy Atkins and 57-year-old Michael Sykora. Their bodies were found early Tuesday morning by officers called to the home near Forest Lawn Cemetery.

