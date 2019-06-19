The Trump administration finished Wednesday its repeal of the Clean Power Plan, the heart of the Obama-era climate legacy, replacing it with a rule that extends a lifeline to the coal industry by giving states more leeway on reducing power-plant emissions.

The replacement, the Affordable Clean Energy rule, places the focus on improving efficiency in the U.S. electricity grid, putting states in charge of developing plans to lower greenhouse gases and allowing more flexibility for upgrading coal-fired generation.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said the ACE rule would allow economic growth and affordable energy while improving the environment, calling it a marked departure from the top-down regulations of the Clean Power Plan and Green New Deal resolution proposed in February by Democrats.

“The contrast between our approach and the Green New Deal or plans like it couldn’t be clearer,” Mr. Wheeler said at a press conference during which he signed the rule.

“Rather than Washington telling Americans what type of energy they can use, or how they can travel, or even what they can eat, we are working cooperatively with the states to provide an affordable, dependable and diverse supply of energy that continues to get cleaner and more efficient,” Mr. Wheeler said.

The ACE rule was hailed by Republicans, the coal industry, unions and miners — about a dozen coal miners in hard hats from West Virginia attended the event — while Democrats and progressives argued the plan would endanger the health of Americans and exacerbate natural disasters.

“The Trump administration’s outrageous Dirty Power Scam is a stunning giveaway to big polluters, giving dirty special interests the greenlight to choke our skies, poison our waters and worsen the climate crisis,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president at the Center for American Progress, said the Trump administration should move toward 100 percent renewable energy instead of “siding with polluters and the voices of the past.”

From his earliest days in office, President Trump has the targeted Clean Power Plan, signing a directive in March 2017 for the EPA to review and replace the never-enacted rule.

The Clean Power Plan was finalized by the Obama administration in 2015 but stayed immediately by the Supreme Court in response to a lawsuit filed by 27 states arguing that the plan illegally usurped state authority.

Rep. Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania Republican, called it the “Coal Punishment Plan.” Foes have long argued that the Obama plan was aimed more at bringing down the coal industry than achieving significant reductions in carbon-dioxide emissions.

Instead of crushing U.S. coal, Mr. Wheeler said the focus should be on innovation that reduces coal’s impact on global greenhouses-gas emissions, citing the fossil fuel’s continued use by nations such as India and China and America’s role as a technology leader.

“If we don’t develop the next generation of clean coal technologies here in the U.S., no one else will,” Mr. Wheeler said. “It’s important to remember our technologies are exported to developing countries and others. The Obama basically froze all future clean coal technology to detriment of millions in China and India.”

The U.S. coal industry has declined steadily over the last decade under market pressure from cheaper natural gas and the rise of renewable energy, but mining-state Republicans argued that the Obama administration’s “war on coal” made it worse by promulgating regulations and discouraging investment.

“Keep in mind, the Clean Power Plan had little or no effect on the environment, but the reality was, it was devastating to our coal industry across America, coal country,” said Rep. David McKinley, West Virginia Republican, who chairs the congressional Coal Caucus.

