President Trump criticized House Democrats Wednesday for putting former White House aide Hope Hicks “through hell” by seeking her testimony about her time in the West Wing.

“So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report,” the president tweeted. “They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair & costly to her. Will it ever end?”Mr. Trump said Democrats instead should be “asking Hillary Clinton why she deleted and acid washed her Emails AFTER getting a subpoena from Congress?”

“Anybody else would be in jail for that, yet the Dems refuse to even bring it up. Rigged House Committee,” he said.

Ms. Hicks appeared at a closed-door hearing Wednesday of the House Judiciary Committee, but Democrats on the committee said a White House attorney was preventing Mr. Trump’s former communications director from answering questions.

