CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Bartow County.

WSB-TV reports that deputies on Saturday found three victims dead from gunshot wounds outside a home near Cartersville. The law enforcement officers were responding to a report of a shooting.

The station reported that investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A witness told the station there had been a chase before the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identities of the people killed.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.