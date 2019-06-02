DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A judge has denied bail for a man charged with killing two Dothan teens in 1999.

Dale County District Judge Stan Garner, Jr. on Friday denied bail for Coley McCraney.

McCraney was arrested in March for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The bodies of the two 17-year-olds were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

Defense lawyer David Harrison had argued the evidence isn’t strong enough to keep McCraney in jail. He also said McCraney has strong community ties and isn’t likely to flee.

Police said they identified McCraney as a possible suspect after using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA. They said testing indicated McCraney’s DNA was a match.

Court records show the case will go to a grand jury this month.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.