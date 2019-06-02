Britain’s Border Force has intercepted 74 people, including minors, on eight vessels that were trying to cross the English Channel into Britain. Two other boats were intercepted by French authorities.

The interceptions came on an exceptionally sunny, warm Saturday for southern Britain. It will heighten concerns that improving weather will encourage smugglers to try their luck at bringing more migrants to the U.K. from France.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid says the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel was “deeply concerning,” and that he was speaking with his counterparts in France about it.

Javid says “those who choose to make this dangerous journey across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world are putting their lives in grave danger and I will continue to do all I can to stop them.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.