China’s violent crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters 30 years ago was the “correct policy” and ushered in a period of political stability inside the country, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said Sunday.

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La security forum in Singapore, Mr. Wei — who also accused the U.S. of overstepping its bounds in the Indo-Pacific region — said the Chinese government decided to eliminate the “turbulence” that was gripping the country and came to head with the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the infamous incident, in which the Chinese government responded with shocking violence to student-led political protests.

Death toll estimates have ranged from the hundreds to thousands, though China has never provided an official figure.

Mr. Wei said the Chinese government was right in its response, offering a strong public defense for actions Beijing rarely discusses publicly.

“Everybody is concerned about Tiananmen after 30 years. Throughout the 30 years, China under the Communist Party has undergone many changes. Do you think the government was wrong with the handling of June 4? There was a conclusion to that incident. The government was decisive in stopping the turbulence,” he said.

He added that it was the “correct policy” to cut off the “political turmoil” across the nation.

“Due to this, China has enjoyed stability, and if you visit China you can understand that part of history,” he said.

