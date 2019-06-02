Top Italian officials have immediately called for cruise ships to be banned from using the Giudecca Canal in Venice after an out-of-control cruise ship rammed both a dock and a river tourist boat in the Italian city.

Videos of the crash show the MSC Opera cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, blaring its horn as it plows into a much smaller river boat and the dock Sunday as people on the dock run away in panic.

Danilo Toninelli, Italy’s transport minister, says “today’s accident in the port of Venice proves that cruise ships shouldn’t be allowed to pass down the Giudecca anymore.”

Toninelli says “After many years of inertia, we are finally close to a solution to protect both the lagoon and tourism.”

Four older female tourists were injured as they tried to run away as the cruise ship rammed the tourist boat.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.