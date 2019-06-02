President Trump visited a church Sunday to pray for the community of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the victims of a shooting in the city.

The president made a stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, where pastor-teacher David Platt asked the congregation to “pray for our president.”

“We pray that he would look to You, that he would trust in You, he would lean on You,” the pastor said. “That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness and good for equity, every good path.”

The prayers for the president seemed to be part of last week’s national call by the Rev. Franklin Graham that all churches and Christians pray for the president this Sunday.

Mr. Platt prayed, “Please, oh God, give him wisdom and help him to lead our country alongside other leaders. We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders in national and state levels. We know we need Your mercy. We need Your grace. We need Your help. We need Your wisdom in our country.”

Police are still seeking a motive for Friday’s shooting, in which city employee De­Wayne Craddock, 40, murdered 12 people at the government building where he worked. He was shot dead in a lengthy shootout with police.

Officials said Craddock had submitted a letter of resignation from his job as an engineer for the city of Virginia Beach on Friday morning, but he wasn’t in danger of being fired and his performance had been considered satisfactory.

