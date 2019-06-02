House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Sunday that President Trump will likely be impeached at some point, yet Democrats must gather facts and win public support before moving against the president.

Mr. Clyburn, pressed by CNN host Jake Tapper on whether Mr. Trump will face impeachment down the road, said: “That’s exactly what I feel.”

“I think we’ve already begun it,” the South Carolina Democrat said, citing committee fact-finding and court victories over the procurement of documents related to Mr. Trump’s finances.

“Why should we get out in front of this process? Why don’t we just continue to go along. Right now, we are winning this issue,” he said. “Why should we go out and make missteps?”

Members of the Democratic Party’s left flank are pushing to begin impeachment now, citing information in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that they interpret as obstruction of justice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has downplayed impeachment, however, either saying Mr. Trump isn’t worth it or pointing to the step-by-step work of gathering new testimony or information on Mr. Trump’s business deals and tax returns.

Some critics of impeachment have noted the GOP-led Senate is not going to vote for removal, anyway, so Democrats should focus on the ballot box in 2020.

Mr. Clyburn said he understands emotional appeals for action, but it’s important to lay the groundwork for action against the president, so it’s not viewed as overtly political.

“We’re trying to take our time and do this right,” Mr Clyburn said. “We think that we have to bring the public along.”

Sen. John N. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said the public is unlikely to rally to impeachment, arguing it polls right up there “with skim milk” and amounts to a Sisyphean task in the Senate.

He said if Democrats are serious, they should log onto Amazon.com and buy a spine.

“Go hard or go home,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation.

