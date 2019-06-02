White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said President Trump is “deadly serious” about imposing tariffs on Mexico and that he expects the first wave of levies to take effect June 10, dismissing the idea it’s a bluff to get people talking in lieu of real action.

Mr. Mulvaney, speaking to Fox News Sunday, said consumers will turn to American-made goods, if prices on Mexican imports rise. He also said Americans are bearing costs from illegal immigration, anyway, so it’s worth taking a stand.

“We’ve been talking about it for months,” Mr. Mulvaney said of demanding more from Mexico.

The first 5% tariff will hit on June 10, covering every import from Mexico. The rate will ratchet up to 10% in July and grow 5% more each month until it reaches 25%, the president said.

The threat shook the markets and could upend Mr. Trump’s push to get the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal — his rewrite of NAFTA — approved.

Mr. Mulvaney said House Democrats are still free to bring the deal up for a vote, saying immigration is its own issue.

“We’ll deal with it separately than the USMCA,” Mr. Mulvaney said.

Mr. Mulvaney said Mexico, meanwhile, should mimic Mr. Trump’s tactics to thwart the steady tide of migrants from Central America.

“They can secure their southern border, their southern border with Guatemala,” Mr. Mulvaney said.

