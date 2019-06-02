MERRICK, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man inside his home on Long Island.
The unidentified victim was found with multiple stab wounds at his Merrick home late Saturday night.
Police believe the victim knew his attacker. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.
There have been no arrests.
