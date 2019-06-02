WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A trial is set to begin for a Massachusetts woman charged with murder after the bodies of three infants she had given birth to were found in her squalid home.

Erika Murray’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court.

Murray is charged in the deaths of two of the three dead babies found in the trash-strewn and insect-infested Blackstone home in 2014. Four living children were removed from the home.

Murray’s attorney has said his client is “mentally ill” and plans to raise her mental health as part of her defense.

A neighbor called authorities after a 10-year-old boy who lived there asked for helping in getting a baby to stop crying.

