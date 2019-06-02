We already know that the Democratic presidential debates begin on June 26 in Miami. The Sunshine State, however, is a very busy place. President Trump has completely upstaged the rival party, and in no uncertain terms. He will be announcing his formal bid for reelection to the White House in Florida — over a week earlier, at what the president deems a “historic rally.”

And that’s showmanship.

“President Donald J. Trump will announce his second term presidential run with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence on June 18 in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center,” Mr. Trump’s campaign notes.

All 20,000 of those people will likely be on their feet. The event should be a doozy of a spectacle, full of good will, patriotism and Republican enthusiasm — which could prove demoralizing for the Democratic Party, knee deep in managing 24 presidential hopefuls plus inner disagreements over impeachment and other matters. News coverage should be intense, as will Mr. Trump’s show of power and focus. His canny strategy will be on full display here, so buckle up — and enjoy the show.

HARVARD SAYS 68% OF VOTERS ARE DONE WITH TRUMP HUNT

Multiple public opinions polls already suggest that the American public is weary of Democratic obsession with impeaching President Trump. Now comes a timely voter survey conducted by Harvard University’s Center for American Politics, which has a few startling numbers.

The new poll “has several other warning signs for Democrats agitating to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump,” reports Jonathan Easley, an analyst for The Hill.

Among the findings; 68% of the voters said Democrats in Congress should accept special counsel Robert Mueller’s finding that there was no criminal conspiracy, while 65% said Democrats should accept Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice. Another 63% said the investigations into Mr. Trump are hurting the country — while 58% said it’s time for Congress to “turn the page” on Russian “collusion” and other matters.

“The public is growing unusually weary of investigations into President Trump and any effort to mount significant new investigations carries a significant risk of blowback for the Democrats,” says Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris Poll survey.

A PRO-LIFE CELEBRATION

An event of note in the nation’s capital on Monday: the 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala, organized by the Susan B. Anthony List — a 700,00 member organization on a mission to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives. The keynote speaker is former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. She will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Rep. Diane Black, Tennessee Republican; pro-life activist Kathy Ireland; and Marjorie Dannenfelser, the unflinching president of the group who has kind words from Ms. Haley.

“President Trump made a very wise decision in selecting her to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. In this role she was a fierce defender of unborn children and their mothers and of American interests in protecting the vulnerable. She stood up to the international abortion lobby and played a key role in advancing the Trump administration’s pro-life priorities, resulting in historic gains for life on a global scale,” Mrs. Dannenfelser says.

Mr. McConnell will receive a leadership award, praised for his “vision and courage” during Mr. Trump’s quest to nominate conservative judges and advancing key legislation for the pro-life cause — and for “staring down the radical left,” Mrs. Dannenfelser notes.

C-SPAN will cover the big doings at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

THE NEW YORK TIMES GOES HOLLYWOOD

Hybrid news products continue to proliferate. The New York Times is debuting its own TV show titled “The Weekly” in the next 24 hours — with the high-minded mission to “seek truth and help people understand the world.”

“Each episode of ‘The Weekly’ will cover one story at a time with the journalists who have reported on the issue for months, or, in some cases, years,” The Times explains.

“You’ll get to meet our reporters as they ask tough questions, connect the dots and bear witness — all in pursuit of the truth,” the Times notes.

The show premieres Sunday on FX Network and Monday on Hulu.

THE PARKS BUMP

The National Park Service reveals that 54 million visitors to national parks in and around the nation’s capital spent $1.1 billion in 2018. That spending resulted in 14,984 jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the regional economy of $1.58 billion. The 33 parks in question include Theodore Roosevelt Island, the World War II Memorial and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site.

Things are pretty good on the national scale as well.

“Across the country, the report shows $20.2 billion of direct spending by more than 318 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 329,000 jobs nationally; 268,000 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $40.1 billion,” the federal parks agency says.

POLL DU JOUR

• 19% of Americans are unsure about the political beliefs of family members; 8% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 19% say almost all their family are Democrats; 3% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 41% of Democrats agree.

• 18% say more are Republicans than Democrats; 33% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 16% say it is an equal split between Democrats and Republicans; 13% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 15% say almost all their family are Republicans; 33% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 14% say more are Democrats than Republicans; 9% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 18-21.

