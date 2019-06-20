SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal jury has awarded $4 million to the family of a Northern California man who died after being stunned by a Taser during an arrest.
The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat says Thursday’s award came in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rohnert Park over the 2017 death of Branch Wroth.
Rohnert Park police were called to a hotel by reports of a guest acting strangely and tried to take Wroth into custody on an existing arrest warrant.
Wroth resisted. Records say during a scuffle, the 41-year-old Forestville man was shocked six times by a Taser and handcuffed.
He stopped breathing and died.
A pathologist ruled that Wroth died of a heart attack. He had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.
