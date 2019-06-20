SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) - An independent arbitrator has recommended a Connecticut assistant principal arrested for driving under the influence keep his job.

District officials have cited insubordination and failure to be a good role model as reasons to consider firing 44-year-old Paul Lucke from Seymour High School.

Lucke, who’s been employed by the district for 14 years, was arrested in December and placed on paid administrative leave.

The Republican American reports the arbitrator determined Lucke’s arrest did not significantly impact school operations and there’s little evidence the Southbury man was purposely insubordinate.

Parents, teachers and others testified on Lucke’s behalf.

Lucke’s attorney says his client accepts responsibility and that a person isn’t defined by one mistake.

The district superintendent couldn’t be reached.

The Board of Education will make the final decision.

