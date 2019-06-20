President Trump told Congress Thursday to approve his rewrite of the North American trade deal, using a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pressure Democrats after Mexico took a “positive” step this week by ratifying it first.

“We hope to have bipartisan support,” Mr. Trump told reporters ahead of a White House meetings and Mr. Trudeau’s visit to Capitol Hill.

“It’s very exciting — very exciting for Mexico, very exciting for Canada,” the president added.

The trilateral deal known as “USMCA” would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Mr. Trump campaigned against as a raw deal for American workers. Mexico overwhelmingly ratified the agreement Wednesday, making it the first of the three nations to approve it.

“It was a very positive vote,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Trudeau. “You’re doing very well, I understand, also.”

Mr. Trump struck the agreement with Canada and Mexico last fall, and he’s now searching for the votes in Congress to approve it.

The White House says the deal would prevent Canadians from undercutting U.S. dairy farmers on price, ensure that American wheat is graded under the same standards as Canada’s and bar places like China from dumping metals or other products into the U.S. — duty-free — via one of the U.S.’s neighbors.

“I really believe that [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the House will approve it, I think the Senate will approve it rapidly,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s going to be very bipartisan. It’s great for the farmers, manufacturers, it’s really great for everybody — and unions.”

Mr. Trudeau called it a “great trade deal” for U.S., Canadian and Mexican workers alike.

Like Mr. Trump, some liberal Democrats have long complained about NAFTA. Yet House Democrats have been reluctant to bring up the Trump-negotiated deal, saying changes are needed to win their support.

Mrs. Pelosi on Wednesday said her concern remains the lack of mechanisms to enforce the deal.

“If you do not have effective enforcement in the agreement, you’re just having a conversation and you’re going to be having the same problems that you had before,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

She said there are problems with environmental and pharmaceutical provisions in the deal, and that Mexican workers won’t be treated well enough.

“You don’t benefit American workers by suppressing workers in another country. That’s just an invitation for jobs to go to a place where workers don’t get treated well,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The president characterized the Democrats’ hesitance as political, saying the deal could pass the day after the 2020 election.

“I hope politically they can do what they have to do,” Mr. Trump said. “I think Nancy Pelosi is going to do the right thing.”Mr. Trump agreed in May to end his tariffs on aluminum and steel on its North American neighbors, which GOP lawmakers pointed to as an impediment to approving USMCA.

Weeks later, the president withdrew his threat to impose unrelated tariffs on Mexican imports after the southern neighbor agreed to take a harder line on illegal immigrants who traversed their territory to the U.S. border from Central America.

Mr. Trump commended Mexico’s leaders Thursday.

“It’s really been a tremendous difference,” he said.

