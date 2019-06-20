DENVER (AP) - A high school student charged in a classmate’s death during a Colorado school shooting told police that he planned the shooting for a few weeks and intended to target classmates who made fun of his gender identity.

The comments by 16-year-old Alec McKinney are included in police records unsealed Thursday. McKinney’s attorneys have said he identifies as male and does not use the name listed in court records.

Kendrick Castillo was killed in the May 7 shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The second suspect charged in the shooting, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, also told police that McKinney led the attack, according to the records.

Both teens told police they broke into a gun safe at McKinneys’ parents’ home then hid the weapons inside a guitar case and a backpack.

