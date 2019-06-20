By - Associated Press - Thursday, June 20, 2019

WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) - State police say a Westbrook man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after allegedly helping a terminally ill family member to die by suicide.

Authorities say 65-year-old Kevin Conners turned himself in at a state police barracks Thursday and posted $50,000 bail. He is accused of assisting the suicide in September.

Police say the arrest was made following a lengthy investigation.

Conners is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday. A phone message left at a number listed for his home address was not immediately returned.

