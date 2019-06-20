President Trump said Wednesday that he could have fired special counsel Robert Mueller or any person working on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether anyone on Mr. Trump’s team conspired in that effort.

In a far-reaching interview with Fox News’ “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity asked the president why he allowed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify for as long as he did.

“I let everybody testify. I wanted to be totally open because I knew there was nothing there. There was nothing there, nothing at all,” Mr. Trump said, adding that Mr. Mueller had a conflict of interest over a “business dispute.” The president also blasted former FBI Director James B. Comey.

“Bob Mueller was great friends with Comey, right there there’s a conflict. I had nothing to do with Russia, I love our country. By doing this, I’ve sacrificed a lot. I had a simple life, a great company, everything was great. I’ve made a tremendous difference. So many people come up to me, and they say thank you for saving our country. And I used to take it with a grain of salt, but they say it, and they mean it,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Hannity responded that Mr. Trump could have fired Mr. Mueller.

“I could’ve fired Mueller for conflicts, I could’ve fired anybody, but I didn’t want to do it because they said let it play out. It’s a hoax. It’s a disgrace,” Mr. Trump said.

