A military spokesman says prosecutors have no intention of dropping the murder case against a Navy SEAL after a witness confessed to killing the victim.

Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said Thursday that it will be up to jurors in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher to judge the credibility of witnesses.

Navy medic Corey Scott says he asphyxiated a wounded Islamic State fighter after Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed him.

A prosecutor accused Scott of lying to protect Gallagher after being granted immunity. He surprised prosecutors with testimony that contradicted what he’d previously told investigators.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. John Altenburg Jr. has handled or overseen about 1,000 military trials. He says such a change is rare, but one of the risks of granting immunity to a witness.

