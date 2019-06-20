Actor and activist George Takei sided with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday after the freshman representative received backlash for saying the U.S. “is running concentration camps on our southern border.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you…I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said on Instagram Live.

While many Republican lawmakers blasted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez by claiming she was ignorant of history and disrespecting Jews in the Holocaust, Mr. Takei said he agreed with her because of his own personal experiences.

“I know what concentration camps are. I was inside two of them, in America. And yes, we are operating such camps again,” the actor, best known for his role on “Star Trek” as USS Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu, tweeted.

As a child, Mr. Takei and his family were kept in Rohwer Relocation Center an internment camp for Japanese-Americans in Arkansas during World War II.

“We were all concentrated, densely concentrated. We happened to look like the people that bombed Pearl Harbor, and put in prison camps simply because of our race,” he said to CBS News in 2013.

While Ms. Ocasio-Cortez did not mention the Holocaust in her original statement, she took to Twitter to clarify “for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference.”

“Concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial.’ And that’s exactly what this administration is doing,” she tweeted.

