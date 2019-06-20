An unusual but positive dynamic for President Trump is afoot for 2020, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

“A third-party candidate would give Trump advantage,” reads the poll’s headline over a story that notes in a theoretical match-up between the president, a Democrat and a third-party hopeful, Mr. Trump would win with 40% of the vote, trailed by a Democratic nominee at 37% and the independent at 9%.

It’s significant. In 2016, third-party votes tilted at least a dozen states, many of which were key to winning the Electoral College, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and New Hampshire. These states, and others, recorded more total votes cast for third-party candidates than the margin of victory for either Mr. Trump or Hillary Clinton at the time.

“Every state ballot in 2016 had more than two choices for president,” points out David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston.

THE PRESS TURNS ON JOE BIDEN

The polls may reveal positive findings about presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his quest for the White House. The news media, at this juncture, do not. Things changed following comments Mr. Biden made this week about his relationships with segregationist lawmakers, which did not settle well with a multitude of critics. Reaction included suggestions that the unapologetic Mr. Biden, 77, is out of touch with the times among other things — not a helpful impression when the first Democratic presidential debate is less than a week off.

A few headlines from the last 24 hours:

“Has the Democratic Party moved past Joe Biden?” (MSNBC); “Joe Biden refuses to apologize, getting in his own way on race” (CNN); “Joe Biden threatens the Democratic Party’s multicultural future” (The Week); “The Democratic Civil War is here” (The Daily Beast); “Joe Biden, Time Traveler” (Politico); “Biden’s controversial comments on working with segregationist could threaten his position with black voters” (The Washington Post); ‘Joe Biden’s ‘dear white people’ strategy: Does he think he’s smarter than Obama?” (Salon); “Biden’s debate emergency”; “Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign makes me sick with fear for out future” (Teen Vogue).

HOLA, TEXAS

A new analysis of Census data reveals a notable shift in demographics in Texas, and one which should interest political strategists — particularly those who study the link between conservative values and the Hispanic population, and what will influence their vote in 2020.

“The gap between Texas’ Hispanic and white populations continued to narrow last year when the state gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every additional white resident,” reports The Texas Tribune.

“With Hispanics expected to become the largest population group in Texas as soon as 2022, new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed the Hispanic population climbed to nearly 11.4 million — an annual gain of 214,736 through July 2018 and an increase of 1.9 million since 2010,” the news organization said.

“The white population, meanwhile, grew by just 24,075 last year. Texas still has a bigger white population — up to 11.9 million last year — but it has only grown by roughly 484,000 since 2010.”

Meanwhile, current Pew Research Center statistics reveal that in the 2018 midterm elections, Latinos made up 11% of all eligible voters in the U.S. — and 30% in Texas.

IN SEARCH OF CONSERVATIVES

Sen. Tim Scott has become honorary chairman of the Empower America Project, a new organization aspiring to identify, train, and invest in conservative political candidates from diverse backgrounds who believe in freedom and opportunity for all. The South Carolina Republican has been candid in recent years about his personal experiences as a black man seeking elected office.

“My story is the American story. I’m the grandson of a man who grew up picking cotton and never learned to read and the son of a single mom who worked double shifts to make ends meet,” Mr. Scott says.

“I managed to become a business owner, a county councilman, a U.S. representative, and a U.S. senator. We have a responsibility as conservatives to show the less fortunate that the conservative message is one of opportunity and hope — just like it was for me as a young man. That is what Empower America Project is all about,” he notes.

GOOD EATS AT THE WHITE HOUSE

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of Americans say the House should not consider impeaching President Trump; 91% of Republicans, 64% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 49% overall approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing; 89% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 49% overall say Mr. Trump will win the White House in 2020; 86% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall say the Democratic nominee will; 8% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall are undecided; 86 of Republicans, 18% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

Source: A USA Today/Suffolk University poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted June 11-15.

