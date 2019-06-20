House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Rep. Jim Jordan clashed sharply Thursday at a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation.

The hearing focused on Volume I of the Mueller report, which details contacts between Trump campaign figures and Russians with ties to the Kremlin.

In a contentious exchange, Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, slammed Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, over whether the controversial and unverified Steele dossier sparked the counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

While questioning a witness, Mr. Jordan noted the FBI failed to disclose that the so-called Steele dossier — a collection of unverified allegations between Trump and Russia — was opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“I would remind the gentleman that the investigation was not predicated on the Steele dossier, but rather on the observation —,” Mr. Nadler said before being cut off by Mr. Jordan.

“I don’t think I said that,” Mr. Jordan snapped back.

“The gentleman does not have the time,” Mr. Nadler fired back hastily banging his gavel.

“I’m responding to what you just said,” Mr. Jordan responded.

The pair talked over each for briefly as Mr. Nadler furiously banged his gavel before calling upon Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, to ask a question.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.