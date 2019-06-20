ICE cannot make civil arrests at Massachusetts courthouses, a federal judge ruled Thursday, dealing a major victory to activists who’d said immigrants were scared to show up for fear of being captured.

Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee to the court, said that courts rely on witnesses and victims to show up, and if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scaring them, it presents a problem for those operations.

She acknowledged it may be safer for ICE to arrest them at the courthouses rather than in the community, but said that wasn’t enough to justify giving them access.

