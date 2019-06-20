The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 Thursday that sex offenders who committed their crimes before the federal government mandated a national sex registration system must still sign up.

Offenders who’d been convicted before the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act had argued that since it wasn’t in effect at the time of their sentencing, adding the requirement later was unfair.

The case turned on whether Congress could leave it to the attorney general to decide when the new registration requirements kicked in.

The court, in an unusual lineup that saw Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. join the four Democrat-appointed justices, said Congress was explicit in saying the new law could apply to prior offenders, so the attorney general’s decision to follow that guidance was justified.

“Congress had made clear in SORNA’s text that the new registration requirements would apply to pre-Act offenders,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the court’s opinion in the 5-3 ruling.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh did not participate in the case.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote the dissent, which Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined, saying the law Congress wrote was too broad and did turn over too much power to the attorney general.

“Congress thus gave the attorney general free rein to write the rules for virtually the entire existing sex offender population in this country,” the dissent said.

The man who challenged the registry, Herman Gundy, was convicted in 2005 of sexually assaulting a minor. He was released in 2012, but didn’t register as a sex offender.

