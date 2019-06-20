WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who lived in a home where authorities found the remains of three dead babies has been cleared of second-degree murder.

A judge said Thursday that prosecutors did not prove that Erika Murray caused the death of one of the babies whom she had been charged with killing.

Murray was convicted of other charges, including assault and battery on a child.

Murray was initially charged in two of the babies’ deaths, but the judge dropped one of the murder counts because there was not enough evidence one of those babies was born alive.

Four living children were also removed from the home.

Murray’s attorney said she suffered from mental illness and argued there’s no evidence she caused the babies’ deaths.

