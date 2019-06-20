Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday President Trump is “scared” of the potential offenses outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and that’s why he chooses to “attack” the report and make “insanely stupid” statements.

“I’ve been listening to the president say insanely stupid things for years now, about me personally, about my organization and the investigation we overtook on whether the president posed a threat to national security,” Mr. McCabe said on CNN’s “New Day”

“The question we should be asking is why do we have a president who feels necessary to attack individuals,” he said. “Individuals, private citizens, individuals who serve in our government. To attack people personally when he’s scared of the truth they have to offer.”

Mr. McCabe said the administration conducted themselves “inappropriately and illegally” and that Mr. Trump is likely “scared” of the report because it led to “numerous convictions of the president’s associates” and outlined “11 different categories of obstructive activity engaged in by the president himself.”

He added that’s why Mr. Trump responds with attacks instead of “supporting the system of democracy.”

Mr. McCabe called for an impeachment inquiry, saying it is Congress’ “constitutional obligation” to begin the process.

“The White House is trying to delay and obstruct and bind up that process,” he said. “So, again, ask yourself, why is that? They’re clearly very concerned about the public at large hearing in a vivid and compelling way the information that was revealed by the special counsel. The simple fact that they’re engaging in delay tactics and obstruction of the Congress’ work is something that should concern us even more.”

He blasted House Democrats for not opening an impeachment inquiry despite all of the information they have.

“[Congress] should be moving forward,” Mr. McCabe said. “I think they should be moving forward in a deliberate and careful fashion. They claim to be doing it, but it would be good for [Congress] to make a little more progress.”

Mr. McCabe spent more than two decades with the FBI before being fired in March 2018, less than two days before his scheduled retirement.

• Andrew Blake contributed to this story.

