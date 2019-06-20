Congress won’t be getting a pay raise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, shooting down a bipartisan push for a cost-of-living adjustment.
“We’re not doing a COLA adjustment in the Senate,” the Kentucky Republican told Bloomberg News.
That likely dooms the effort by Republican and Democratic leaders in the House, who’d been trying to strike a deal on a 2.6% increase — which would work out to a $4,500 bump — this year.
Most lawmakers make $174,000 a year. That rate has not increased in a decade.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.