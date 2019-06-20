Congress won’t be getting a pay raise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, shooting down a bipartisan push for a cost-of-living adjustment.

“We’re not doing a COLA adjustment in the Senate,” the Kentucky Republican told Bloomberg News.

That likely dooms the effort by Republican and Democratic leaders in the House, who’d been trying to strike a deal on a 2.6% increase — which would work out to a $4,500 bump — this year.

Most lawmakers make $174,000 a year. That rate has not increased in a decade.

