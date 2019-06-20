NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in Newark say two shootings this week that left a man dead and six people wounded might be related.

The shootings occurred within minutes of each other on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in either case. But the Essex County prosecutor’s office said Thursday it’s investigating whether they were connected.

A 29-year-old East Orange man was killed in one shooting that also injured two women and two men ranging in age from 20 to 58. About a mile away, a 57-year-old man was shot in the elbow and a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

