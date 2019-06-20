Oregon State Police say “out-of-state resources” are helping them as they try to compel 12 Republican state senate members to return to the statehouse.

Police said Thursday evening only that resources outside the state were assisting them and that they had no additional comment.

The senators fled the statehouse Thursday to prevent a vote on major climate legislation that would regulate carbon emissions.

Senate Republican spokeswoman Kate Gillem confirmed that some members left the state to avoid a vote because state police don’t have jurisdiction outside Oregon.

State police also said the agency had been in contact with several of the lawmakers. At least one was reportedly in Idaho.

