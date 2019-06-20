Heated exchanges between lawmakers marked a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday focused on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian Meddling.

Republicans lambasted the hearing as “a farce” and waste of time. And at times, the infighting between committee members become downright testy.

The partisan fighting laid bare the deep political divide over Mr. Mueller’s findings. Democrats say Mr. Mueller uncovered serious allegations that must be investigated. Republicans, meanwhile, say Mueller did not bring any charges either for conspiring with Russia or trying to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, and Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, clashed sharply over whether the unverified salacious dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele was the impetus for the Russian investigation.

“I would remind the gentleman that the investigation was not predicated on the Steele dossier, but rather on the observation —,” Mr. Nadler said before being cut off by Mr. Jordan.

“I don’t think I said that,” Mr. Jordan snapped back.

“The gentleman does not have the time,” Mr. Nadler fired back hastily banging his gavel.

“I’m responding to what you just said,” Mr. Jordan responded.

The pair talked over each briefly as Mr. Nadler furiously banged his gavel.

In another testy exchange, Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, accused Rep. Steve Chabot, Ohio Republican, of not reading the Mueller report. After saying some of his constituents were in attendance, he tore into his Republican colleagues.

“They get to see what I have to put up with week after week after week. Colleagues who come here and say the Mueller report, which they obviously haven’t read, says no collusion. Collusion is not even mentioned.”

Mr. Chabot interrupted to insist he had read the Mueller report.

Some Republican lawmakers turned their fire to the meeting itself.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, blasted the hearing saying Mr. Nadler was calling witnesses who had no direct knowledge of the Mueller probe. The hearing featured four law professors who are experts on election law and Russia.

“Do any of the witnesses here have personal knowledge of the truth or falsity of a single material fact in the report?” Mr. Gaetz asked the witness panel. “No witnesses have raised their hands.”

Mr. Nadler fumed and pushed back. He said the White House has blocked key witnesses such as Don McGahn.

Mr. Gaetz then asked Mr. Nadler if he is going to subpoena Mr. Mueller, who has said he will not testify before Congress despite lawmakers from both sides seeking his appearance.

“I’m not going to answer that at this time,” Mr. Nadler responded.

The committee’s ranking Republican, Doug Collins, Georgia, called the hearing a “circus” and accused Democrats of refusing to accept the outcome of the Mueller report.

“No matter how many times we ‘re-live’ the findings of the report, the conclusions will not magically change,” he said.

